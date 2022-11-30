The Undertaker Discusses Sami Zayn’s Storyline With The Bloodline

During an interview with SI.com, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker talked about the ongoing storyline involving Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

“Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix. It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well.”

“Sami is a vital part of the whole thing, and he’s never been a bigger star. But this is also important for The Bloodline. It gives them something new. Roman has been champion for over two years. That means he has to go out and beat everyone he faces, right? That’s tough. But it’s a new dynamic with Sami in there. How can you not enjoy this? It’s great storytelling.”