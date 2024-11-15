The Undertaker Discusses The Life Of A Professional Wrestler

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including athletes and celebrities thinking they want to get into pro wrestling.

Undertaker said, “I was kind of curious — I always kind of find it strange, like when somebody comes from a different genre of sports, and everything, and think about getting into the wrestling business. And not because they can’t do it, because obviously you can. That’s not the aspect of it. But I don’t think a lot of people — it’s not as glamorous as what, it’s a grind. And I always, I’m glad that you’re here because want to get your perspective on it. Because I always like, man, you know there’s not a lot of charters, You’re responsible for your meals. You’re responsible for everything. And it’s funny because a lot of times it’s like, ‘I gotta do what? Now I gotta work and do — I gotta learn this, and then I gotta go out and apply it, and then I gotta do what? I’m responsible for my rental car?’”

On the life of a professional wrestler:

“It is not a glamorous life. And that’s why I tell people that thinking [are] about getting into it like from ground zero. I was like, ‘Dude, you gotta want more than just to be recognized or get a free cup of coffee at the Waffle House because somebody recognizes you. And you got to be passionate to be the best to do this.’ And if you’re not Man, it is not worth the grind on your body or anything else. Man, it’s a crazy life.”

