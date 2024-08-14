The Undertaker Explains Why He Didn’t Do A BSK Reunion Episode Of His Podcast

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including why it’s a good thing he didn’t do a BSK reunion episode of his podcast.

Undertaker said, “I was feeling it one day and I was like ‘Hey, if we hit a million subscribers or whatever by Mania, we’ll do a reunion podcast with all the BSK members that are still alive.’” “I said it and it’s out there. Then I’m like, ‘That was the worst thing that I could have possibly done’ — to get all these guys back together again. If that happens, and I don’t get canceled, [I’d be shocked]. It’s impossible.”

“Personally, I think you only get canceled if you let yourself get canceled, but there’s some wild cards in that group. There’s some interesting personalities.”

