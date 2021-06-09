The Undertaker Gives His Take On Roman Reigns’ Heel Character

During an interview with SI.com, The Undertaker talked about Roman Reigns’ heel character in WWE so far:

“I’m so proud of where he is,” says Mark Calaway, who had an iconic 30-year run in WWE as The Undertaker. “The night of Survivor Series [in November], I went up to Roman and Jey and said, ‘This is the most compelling story that we’ve done in a while.’ And where he’s been able to take it, it’s so good. It’s not forced. Roman is hitting on all cylinders.”

“I think he’s a great heel—coldhearted, calculated. There is a compelling backstory and you still feel the tension when Roman appears. Like I said, I’m really proud of him. I wish I had the gas in the tank to work a program with him now. It would definitely be something special.”