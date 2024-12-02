The Undertaker: “If The Rock And Stone Cold Had A Child It Would Be LA Knight”

The latest “Six Feet Under” episode features a WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. Taker’s co-host Matt Lyda mentioned how managers aren’t as common as they once were in the area and throughout the national expansion in the 1980s.

“I think it may be just the cycle and the evolution. But you don’t want anybody out there that’s not adding to the product. A lot of times managers — Paul Heyman was great about it — just enhancing. Maybe the guy wasn’t quite comfortable enough on the mic yet and needed Paul, who obviously talk. He can go. He can talk and he can relay the message and relay the story in a way — he did that for Brock until Brock eventually learned and figured out what promo worked for him.”

Taker continued, “It’s an incredible run. Paul deserves his flowers. Roman deserves his as well. Roman has come light years from where he was at. He was already in a good spot and he came light years. There’s a lot he can take credit for but Paul needs his credit.”

Lyda said there are no managers coming up these days who can take someone to another level like Heyman has done. Lyda continued, “I would love to see Gunther have a manager. He needs to put more chickensh*t in his repertoire. Now you take a manager that can do that for him, that can be a little outside interference and can do that stuff. That just puts Gunther on another level.”

Long stated, “Gunther, he’s phenomenal. With his accent and the way that he cuts his own promos, I don’t really think he needs a manager. I think he can do it all by himself. The manager to me with him would maybe take away from him. He does a good job by himself. I wouldn’t put anybody with him.”

Long stated that he watches the product, “I like Bron Breakker. I like him. I think he’s gonna be really good. Jey Uso is doing a great job, I like him. Gunther…the other kid there too that reminds me of The Rock, LA Knight.”

Taker cracked a joke saying, “If The Rock and Stone Cold had a child it would be LA Knight.”