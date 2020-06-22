The Undertaker Indicates That He’s Finally Fully Retired

During the last episode of The Last Ride documentary series on the WWE Network, The Undertaker indicated that he is finally fully retired from the wrestling business:

“If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass. You pull out The Undertaker. I mean I would have to consider that. Never say never, but … at this point in my life, and in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

“This time the cowboy really rides away,” he added.

“There’s nothing left for me to conquer. There’s nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to come up and, I don’t know, the time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It’s really opened my eyes to the bigger picture and it’s allowed me to not judge myself as harshly on these last few years and to see things on a broader scale. My peers, given their insight, really got a genuine sense that they care for me and want the best for me. It’s been very humbling allowing this part of me to come out and have people accept it. I’ve only given them The Undertaker. They haven’t got Mark Calaway and all signs there that they’ve accepted Mark Calaway. I can do more good outside the ring now than I can inside. And I’m finally at a place where I’m able to accept that. And I’m okay with it.”

