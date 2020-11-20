The Undertaker Joins Tik Tok

The Undertaker’s Tik Tok account has been officially announced. You can see Taker’s first video below, featuring Michelle McCool for the new #UndertakerChallenge hashtag challenge.

Undertaker actually joins the social media site back in the Summer but the account was officially announced by WWE and Tik Tok today. He has 146,000 followers and 51,000 likes as of this writing.

Here is the full announcement and Undertaker’s first video-