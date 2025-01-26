The Undertaker Names Who Is One Of His Favorite People To Work With

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker spoke with D-Von Dudley about several topics, including how Shawn Michaels, a fellow WWE Hall of Famer, is one of his favorite people to work with.

Undertaker said, “From early on, we’ve always just had incredible chemistry together. One of my favorite people to work with was Shawn. What’s so cool about [this], and a lot of people don’t really realize, at this part of my career, a lot of times, the guys that I’m working with are so intimidated by working with me. A lot of them had kind of grown up already watching me, so they were really intimidated working with me.”

On what working with Triple H and Michaels did for him in this era:

“In this era here, when I got to work against people like Shawn or Triple H, it really freed me up to just be Undertaker, right? Because I didn’t have to worry about what they were going to do. I didn’t have to think about thinking for them. They knew exactly how to react and how to pace themselves and do these kinds of things. So it just freed me up to just be Undertaker, and they could just be them because they knew I was going to be there for them.”

