The Undertaker On His Concerns About Vince McMahon Wanting To Break The Streak

The Undertaker discussed in an interview with Pardon My Take about his concerns when Vince McMahon told him that he wanted to break his undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 against Brock Lesnar.

Here is what he had to say:

“I double checked with Vince, I said, ‘Are you sure that’s what you want to do?’ He was like, ‘Mark, if it’s not him, who’s ever going to beat you?’ And I was just like, ‘Alright, it’s your call, if that’s what you want, then that’s what we’ll do.’”

“It had gone back and forth, I showed up that day thinking I was going over, and it changed the day of. All I wanted to make sure was, he had thought it all through, because by that point, the streak was, whoever was the main event, and then there was the streak, those two things were the two kind of most important things of WrestleMania. If you weren’t in the main event, you definitely wanted to be against the Undertaker trying to break the streak. So once you broke it, you lose that aspect of WrestleMania, so I just wanted to make sure he was confident and that was the decision he felt comfortable with.”