The Undertaker On His RAW Netflix Moment With Rhea Ripley And Original Plans

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including sharing a moment with Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley during the debut episode of RAW on Netflix and the original plans for the segment.

Undertaker said, “Originally, I was going to do an entrance and an interview. Which would have been fine. They had somebody that was going to interview me, and then they just thought that that would make that, that whole thing, even bigger for her. When they told me at first, I was like, ‘I don’t think so. Dude, that’s her moment. I don’t want to take away, I don’t want to step on any part of that.’ I mean, this is the payoff to a very long storyline. I said, ‘I sure don’t want to come out and step on her moment.’ They basically explained, ‘She’s gonna have a moment in the ring. She’s gonna have this moment where you two will cross paths.’ I was like, ‘Okay, well, now, if it’s like that, it’s pretty cool.’ Not that our characters are similar, but they are a little bit, and, it was just like me dabbing her up there a little bit, and good job, and giving her that OG rub.”

On if he would consider doing more appearances with Rhea Ripley on camera:

“I don’t know how that helps anybody. I mean, it would have to be a really, really good story. It would have to be a really strong story. I mean, if there was something really, really good, I would consider it. Again, there needs to be less of there needs to be less of me moving forward and more focus on the talent roster that we have. That’s the way I look at I think that was perfect, what we did. That was a nice rub, but the less you see of my generation, the better. I mean, some people are gonna look both ways at that. ‘Like, dude, you’ve been around for 30-plus years. It’s only gonna help.’ Well, yeah, it helps, but it’s also a distraction sometimes. I think it’s time. There’s always gonna be that moment, that special moment. I just don’t want them to be too often, so that reaction that we got the other night is always there. I had that kind of a little bit of a little conversation with Paul [Triple H] about that. I don’t want to do this too many times. For me, too, I don’t want to be that old-timer. Again, that moment was so cool, but it’s almost at that point now, there’s no one really left in that era that I work with. Roman and maybe CM Punk… [these appearances would be better if they were only] every so often. You know how they used to do those shows sometimes and there’d be old-timers backstage doing shit? I never want to be in that deal. So it needs to be, in my opinion, every couple of years, if that, and there’s only a couple of those left, probably, that would make sense to do.”

