The Undertaker On NXT, Tyrese Haliburton Debuts Triple H-Inspired Sneakers, Hardy Boyz

The Undertaker Appears On NXT & Oba Femi Retains

In a high-stakes crossover match on WWE NXT: Roadblock, NXT World Champion Oba Femi defeated TNA X-Division Champion Moose in a hard-fought battle.

The finish saw Femi survive a Spear and counter Moose’s second charge with his Fall From Grace finisher for the win.

Before the match, Femi received encouragement from The Undertaker, who praised him and reminded him to defend his yard.

Femi’s NXT World Championship reign has now lasted 64 days, having won the title from Trick Williams at NXT New Year’s Evil in a match that also featured Eddy Thorpe.

With WWE’s continued partnership with TNA, the interpromotional matchups and high-profile title defenses are proving to be a major draw for fans.

Tyrese Haliburton’s Triple H-Inspired Puma Sneakers

Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton debuted a special Puma All-Pro NITRO PE “DX” sneaker, inspired by WWE CCO Triple H.

Haliburton rocked the custom sneakers during the Pacers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks, paying tribute to Triple H’s legendary career and DX persona.

The Hardy Boyz Retain TNA World Tag Team Championships at WWE NXT: Roadblock

At WWE NXT: Roadblock, The Hardy Boyz successfully defended their TNA World Tag Team Championships against Fraxiom, the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions.

The match opened the show, with Jeff Hardy securing the victory after delivering a Twist of Fate and a Swanton Bomb to Nathan Frazer.