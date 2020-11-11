The Undertaker On The Bump Next Week, Lacey Evans/Hyundai Video

– To celebrate Veteran’s Day today, WWE’s Lacey Evans is helping Hyundai promote their new program where they are giving back to veterans in need. Eligible Hyundai customers can receive a $1,000 additional bonus towards a new Hyundai vehicle. There is an additional bonus being offered towards purchase or lease for Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Veteran, and Retired US Military Personnel. The offer began earlier this month and is good until Sunday, November 15. Evans appears in the new offer promo seen below:

– WWE has announced The Undertaker for The Bump next Wednesday morning at 10am ET. The Bump airs on the WWE Network and all WWE social media channels. Taker will be there to promote his “Final Farewell” at WWE Survivor Series on November 22.