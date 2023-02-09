The Undertaker on What He Said to Bray Wyatt, Doesn’t Believe It’s Fair to Compare Their Careers

During WWE RAW 30, The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared a special moment as Taker made his return as The American Badass while interrupting LA Knight.

Knight started to trash-talk Taker, but the WWE Hall of Famer grabbed him by the throat and gave him to Wyatt, who then hit Knight with the Sister Abigail. This was just a few days before Wyatt defeated Knight in the Royal Rumble’s Pitch Black Match.

Before leaving the ring, Taker said something to Wyatt. It was a special moment for Wyatt, who discussed it previously on Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

Taker has long admired Wyatt and continues to follow the WWE product to see what he does. Taker was asked about the comparisons to Wyatt while appearing on Sportsnet’s Tim & Friends.

He said, “I’m always interested in what Bray Wyatt is doing. They (the fans) were very interested, and I knew they would when I did it. There’s a huge amount of comparisons between his character and mine. I think he’s his own guy. He’s his own character. I don’t think it’s fair to him to compare what he does to what I did. In the big scheme of things, it’s in the same supernatural genre, but it’s 2023, and he’s doing his own thing, but I can appreciate [it]. I can see what he’s trying to do. I let him know, too, that my phone’s always on, and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that’s cool. I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on questions that he has moving forward. It was a cool moment, and it did exactly what I thought it would do.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



