The Undertaker On Who He Thinks Should’ve Ended His WrestleMania Undefeated Streak

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker answered questions on his Patreon page. Undertaker commented on who would’ve been the best choice to end his WrestleMania undefeated streak between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Bray Wyatt.

He said, “The most logical person to break it would have been Bray Wyatt. Probably of the three, it would have meant more to his career than even Roman’s. For Roman, it would have been very special but for Bray, there were so many comparisons between the two characters and the darkness and the different things. For him to be able to have broke it would have been such a feather in his cap and in something that would have prob probably could have extended the, the character of the Undertaker in, in a different capacity.

You know, I mean, Bray would have been the, the in ring aspect of it, but I think that those characters would have somehow maybe merged together in some kind of higher power type deal. But I think of, of all the people that it would have helped, the most, I think Bray would have been the guy. He’s the only one.”

Undertaker previously commented on the locker room reaction to Lesnar being the one to end the streak.