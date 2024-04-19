The Undertaker On Who He Wished He Could Have Faced At WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including who he wished he could have faced at WrestleMania.

Undertaker said, “It’d have to be Stone Cold. That’s really one of the only guys I didn’t get to work with at Mania. That would have been huge. The streak may have gotten broken earlier, but still, it would have been nice to work with Steve at Mania.”

On what the crowd reaction would have been like:

“Steve was over at a level… That was just a whole nother level that he was over at. It would probably be, just like anything else, half the people would love it, half the people would hate it. That’s how it is. Everybody has an opinion but that’s the guy that I would have liked to work with at Mania that I never got a chance to.”