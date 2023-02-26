The Undertaker Opens Up About His Confrontation With Brock Lesnar At UFC 121

The Undertaker has spoken about the famous UFC 121 moment when Brock Lesnar lost the UFC Heavyweight title to Cain Velasquez and asked Lesnar if he wanted to do it while being interviewed by Ariel Helwani in the crowd.

Undertaker revealed on “Hawk vs. Wolf” that he was “strictly there to pick a fight” with Lesnar in order to set up a WWE match. However, UFC President Dana White was not informed.

He said, “Unbeknownst to Vince or myself, Dana had no clue what was going on. We weren’t aware of the fact that Dana did not know that I was going to do that. He was not happy. Some guy from the WWE is challenging his biggest draw, but we thought he was on board with it.”

Lesnar didn’t return to WWE for another two years when they met at WrestleMania 30, with Lesnar ending Taker’s WrestleMania winning streak. Undertaker admitted that “we jumped the gun a little bit on the timing.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)