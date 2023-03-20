The Undertaker Opens Up About His Feelings Regarding Working With CM Punk In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently spoke with Inside The Ropes in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Undertaker commented on working with CM Punk in WWE:

“He was great to work with. I’m very proud of that match. We sat down and we thought about ideas and everything. It was great. I had no beef with Punk, he was always business with me. Hopefully, I was with him [too]. I’ve been told that I have some beef against him, social media… they tell me because I don’t read comments or follow it, but I have a lot of people that tell me. Supposedly I squashed his push and all of this but anybody who knows me – even if I didn’t like somebody, and I don’t dislike punk, that’s another rumour that I have disdain for him, I don’t, he was good with me and that’s all that matters – business is business, whatever’s best for business.”

You can check out the complete interview below: