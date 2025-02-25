The Undertaker Opens Up About Retirement Struggles

The Undertaker officially retired after his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, bringing an end to one of WWE’s most legendary careers.

Since stepping away from in-ring competition, Taker has made occasional appearances for WWE, most recently at WrestleMania XL, where he delivered a chokeslam to The Rock during the dramatic Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns main event. The moment, which also featured John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Bloodline, left fans in awe, but for The Undertaker, it brought closure to his career.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, Taker opened up about coming to terms with retirement, admitting that while his mind still believed he could compete, his body told him otherwise.

“In my mind, I could still go, but in my heart, I wanted to. But I knew I was done, out of gas. It took me a while to come to grips with it, even though I knew it was the right thing. There was still that huge void. ‘What do I do now?’ I don’t know that I want to coach, or do this. This is all I’ve known for the past 30-plus years.”

While The Deadman has ruled out an in-ring return, he continues to be involved with WWE through special appearances, his podcast, and behind-the-scenes discussions. Despite not expressing interest in coaching, his wealth of knowledge could still make him an invaluable mentor to the next generation of WWE Superstars.

For now, Taker seems at peace with his legendary career, but as WrestleMania season approaches, fans will always wonder if The Phenom has one more moment left in him.