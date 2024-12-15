The Undertaker Opens Up About The Challenges Of Wrestling Training And Hitting Ropes

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including the worst part about wrestling training.

Undertaker said, “[Those] are the suckiest part of learning at work, is hitting the ropes and taking flatbacks. Those are the worst part… People have no idea [the pain]. That was the worst, always coming back from injuries or whatnot, was the first time you have to hit ropes.”

On Bret Hart’s front chest turnbuckle spot:

“I mean, he would launch me, because it helped him generate the speed and the power. And I don’t know how man, he took that thing right in the chest. But he was always good with it. So those are like the little things. And when I try to teach people, or I’m working with somebody, it’s those little things like that, though — how hard you hit a turnbuckle, how hard you hit the ropes — that capture people’s attention. Or will turn somebody off from you. Because if you hit real gingerly, it’s like, ‘Ah’.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)