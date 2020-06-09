The Undertaker Opens Up About The End Of His Streak

The Undertaker recently spoke with CBS Sports to promote The Last Ride on the WWE Network and discussed The Streak ending at the hands of Brock Lesnar back at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

It was noted that Taker doesn’t have a single memory of the loss to Lesnar due to a concussion suffered during the match. His last memory from that day is arriving to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and beginning his warm-up. Taker noted that at that point, the most recent discussion he had with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about the finish to the match had Taker beating Lesnar.

“We had gone back and forth depending on the day,” Taker said. “It changed very often, but it had been that way [with Lesnar losing] for about a week, and I showed up thinking I was going over. I found out about 1 p.m. that I wasn’t. It is what it is.”

Taker was asked if he regrets how The Streak ended now, looking back 6 years later. He shook off such an idea.

“No, not really. I did my job,” he said.

Taker did admit that ahead of the WrestleMania 30 match, he wondered if Lesnar was the rght choice to deliver the big upset.

“Obviously, in Vince’s mindset, if it’s not Brock, then who?” Taker said. “My biggest concern was I just wanted to make sure that [McMahon] was sure and that’s what he wanted to do. I didn’t feel like Brock needed it. Brock was already a huge star, and it wasn’t going to help him one way or another. My only concern was there might have been someone down the line that could have benefited from it more and that probably would’ve been Roman later on.

“That’s with hindsight being 20/20. But if I was going to get beat by someone, Brock was a guy who had the credentials, I think, to do it and people would be like, ‘Um, OK, s—, that’s Brock Lesnar.’ That was my biggest deal. I just wanted to make sure that’s really what [McMahon] had wanted to do.”

He continued, “Ultimately, the streak is one of the greatest accomplishments of my career and something I’ll be synonymous with for my legacy. But at the end of the day, I’m going to do what Vince wants me to do. He created The Undertaker. He gave me the opportunity. Could I have made a power play? Yeah, but seriously, what good was that going to do? What kind of precedent does that send? It just wouldn’t have been right.”

Taker talked more about the mid-match concussion, and is unable to pinpoint when it took place during the match, but said it robbed from the match fulfilling its potential on an already-stacked card.

“I just wish I would have had my wits about me so the match would have been a little better and I could have put a little more emotion into it to make it a little bit more special,” Taker said. “There’s nothing I could do about getting a concussion. That’s business and that’s the way I look at things.”