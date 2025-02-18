The Undertaker Praises CM Punk’s Changed Attitude In WWE Return

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on how CM Punk’s backstage demeanor has evolved since his first run with WWE. The Deadman praised Punk’s noticeable change in attitude:

“He’s actually very pleasant to be around… it’s like a different guy. It’s like a weight has been lifted off of him.”

The Undertaker reflected on how Punk’s behavior had shifted from his earlier years with the company:

“Before he left the first time, he was very aloof, sometimes combative. One of those guys that wanted to fight for every hill, even if it wasn’t in a good way. Now, he’s cutting up with people, engaging in conversations. It tells me that’s probably a consistent thing for him now.”

The Phenom’s remarks highlight Punk’s personal growth and newfound positivity backstage, signaling a fresh chapter for the former WWE Champion since his return to the company.