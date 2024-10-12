The Undertaker Praises GUNTHER As A ‘Throwback’ Wrestler

Booker T and Brad Gilmore welcomed WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker as a guest on the “Hall of Fame” podcast.

Taker has praised WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther’s work and previously referred to him as a throwback wrestler. During his conversation with Booker T., Taker expressed similar praise.

Taker explained, “Gunther is my guy. I talk about him on my show all the time. He’s a throwback. He doesn’t do anything crazy. He chops the sh*t out of you. What he does is believable. Everything he does is believable and he’ll shine you up like a good heel should.”

While praising Gunther, Taker also discussed wrestlers performing too many high-risk moves. “It’s an easy blueprint without doing anything that’s really stupid and makes the risk that much more. There’s gonna be a lot of pushback. ‘Well, it’s a different era and these guys are willing to do that.’ Well, I’m telling you, I pushed the envelope in certain times, but I made the things that I did that were dangerous, I always put them in a place where they meant something. There was a call for me to do something desperate, like the dive over the top. I did the dive, but I was very judicious with the dive. I didn’t do it every week on TV. I did it when I was like, Okay, I’m in trouble in this match. I got an opening. I got to pull something out to turn the tide, or I used it in a manner to turn the tide of the match against me, but it meant something. It’s not just a high spot, like, oh look, Undertaker could dive over the top rope. No, Undertaker is willing to do that to win this match, so that’s the difference.”

Gunther will face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship on November 2 in Saudi Arabia.

You can check out the complete podcast below:



