The Undertaker Praises Logan Paul For His WWE U.S. Championship Run

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how impressed he was with Paul’s United States Championship run.

Undertaker said, “What you’ve done, with your platform, for that title, has been very impressive. You actually made that thing mean something. What you did, all the places you go, and with your brother. You’ve got that belt, that’s next level commitment, and that’s made that belt relevant again.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

