The Undertaker Reacts to Reports of WWE RAW Returning to a TV-14 Format

At the San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made an appearance and addressed reports that WWE RAW might switch back to a TV-14 style.

“I think it’s a good move. With their main demographic being 18-34 year old males. Done the way that WWE will do it, it will mean much more than just a random, ‘Okay, we’re gonna use a cuss word because it’s gonna get a cheap pop.’

WWE is smart and hopefully, when they do. Maybe it’s a chance to touch that Attitude Era. right? because I mean, the Attitude Era was out of control but it was such great, great TV. And we’re finally starting to get a talent roster now that knows how to use those kinds of tools.”

You can check our a clip from the event below:



(quote courtesy of SEScoops.com)