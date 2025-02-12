The Undertaker Reacts To Ricky Starks’ WWE NXT Debut

Former AEW star Ricky Starks made a shocking debut on WWE NXT this week, cutting a confident promo where he declared that if NXT represents the future of wrestling, it needs a superstar of the future. He also emphasized that if NXT is the top brand, it requires the top free agent, vowing to shake things up.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker was appearing on Busted Open Radio while Starks’ debut aired and took a moment to reflect on his history with him. Taker revealed that their connection dates back to 2016, when they met at the gym while he was preparing for his WrestleMania 32 match against Shane McMahon.

“Yeah, I’m training at this gym, and I notice this kid there every day. Doesn’t say anything. Really respectful. As the training went along, we needed different spotters and different help. He was always right there. Finally, we struck up a conversation, and he told me he was trying to break into the business, and I kind of talked to him about different things. On one of the [royal] Rumbles that Michelle [McCool] was a surprise guest in, she wanted to get in the ring, and he came down and trained with her. I’ve seen him a few times here and there, and I’ve always had great conversations with him. He’s such a good kid, such a respectful kid. That completely caught me off guard. I haven’t seen him in probably a year, a year and a half, maybe…That’s how we met, in a gym while I was getting ready for Shane [McMahon] at WrestleMania.”

Starks’ unexpected arrival in NXT has already generated buzz, and with high praise from a legend like The Undertaker, fans are eager to see what’s next for him in WWE.