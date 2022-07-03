The Undertaker Reacts to UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya Paying Tribute to Him

Israel Adesanya entered the ring at the UFC 276 pay-per-view event on Saturday night using The Undertaker’s theme music, wearing an Undertaker-style cap and carrying an urn bearing Jared Cannonier’s name.

The Undertaker spoke with Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com about the tribute.

“I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!” Undertaker said.

