The Undertaker Reacts to WWE Survivor Series, Backstage With Stephanie McMahon, Gabi Butler

WWE Hall of Fame member The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool were among those backstage at the WWE Survivor Series event from the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday.

Taker was in town for his one-man show, which took place on Friday night. He congratulated everyone on War Games and tweeted a photo with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

“Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations to all involved on #SurvivorSeries #WarGames, really enjoyed it!,” Taker wrote with the photo seen below.

McMahon also spent time with Gabi Butler at the Survivor Series. Butler, the star of Netflix’s “Cheer,” recently signed a new contract with the company. Click here for more information on her signing, including comments, and here for what WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had to say.

McMahon stated that she is excited to see what Butler does in the ring.

“It great was to chat with @WWE’s newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can’t wait to see what you do in the ring!,” Stephanie wrote with these photos of Butler and Cathy Kelley backstage at the TD Garden on Saturday.

