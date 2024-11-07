The Undertaker Recalls Never Having An Exit Plan For His Wrestling Career

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including never having an exit plan for his career.

Undertaker said, “Don’t end up like what I did. I thought I was going to — for whatever reason, I was gonna do this forever. I mean, I did it for longer than a lot of people. But I really didn’t make an exit plan. That’s the thing where I just ran until the tires fell off, right? Like, where I couldn’t physically do it anymore, and then had to stop and think, like, ‘Okay, now you got to figure out part two.’ Which may sound shocking to a lot of people that I didn’t have that presence of mind. But I just figured, like, ‘Eh. I’m going to do this.’ And then you know, on the other hand, like, ‘Your body isn’t quite responding the way it should to what you’re asking it to do. Maybe you might want to think about doing a wrap here.’ But yeah, I mean, just keep all the fires, you know. Keep that business Ackerman in the forefront. And be ready for when you had enough for this.”

On evolving:

“I said it at the Hall [Of Fame]. You never can be content no matter how long you’re there. But you have to continually evolve and make yourself better. Because if you don’t, you become yesterday, you become stale. And there’s always somebody else coming up that’s — I mean, our audience is very, they’re loyal as a whole, but they’re fickle about who they’re going to get behind. So if you’re not making yourself better, back it up.”

