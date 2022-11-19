The Undertaker Recruited WWE Star Into the Ministry of Darkness to Avoid Wrestling Him

Viscera had been a member of the Ministry of Darkness for a long time, but not for his in-ring work.

The Undertaker led the group from its inception in October 1998 until its disbandment in September 1999, when the Phenom took a break from WWE programming.

The group included Paul Bearer, the Acolytes, the Brood, and Mideon. The organization eventually merged with the Corporation to form the Corporate Ministry.

Mideon, a Ministry alum, claimed in an interview with Monte & The Pharoah that Taker wanted him in the group because he didn’t want to face him.

“He was a giant human being, but he was a little reckless sometimes. When ‘Taker was doing The Ministry, ‘Taker was like, ‘We’re gonna bring Viscera in.’ I’m like, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘Then we don’t have to work with him.’ I was like, ‘F*cking genius!’”