The Undertaker Reveals His Greatest Match Ever

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he discussed a number of topics, including how his WrestleMania 25 match with fellow WWE Hall of Famer “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels was his greatest match ever.

Undertaker said, “It’s probably my greatest match, as far as our technical wrestling match. It was so easy. That’s the crazy part about it, because — and I tell people this all the time and a lot of people outside the business don’t understand: all I had to do was be Undertaker. Most times, and I’m sure you’ve been in this situation a ton too, you have to think not only for you, you have to think for whoever’s in the ring with you. It’s just — especially as you get older and your name becomes bigger and the legend becomes bigger. People get intimidated, and they don’t want to step on your toes. And then you have to think for them, and it — ever so slightly, and you get used to it, but it does take your your timing because you have to think for them. Like, ‘What does this kid need to do next,’ or whatever, if that’s the way you work. All I had to do was go out and be me, because I knew Shawn had Shawn covered, yeah, and it was just — he’s just one of those guys that I had really good chemistry with. And yeah, it was just a magical night.”

On finding balance between wrestling and family:

“You [Booker T] got a good balance. Yeah, that’s the difficult part is finding the balance of what’s right and feeling what’s right for me, and what’s right for the family. It’s tough, it’s a tough business to be able to get all that squared away. But yeah, looks like you’re doing it, man. I’m happy for you.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)