The Undertaker Reveals Who Came Up With The Body Bag Gimmick During His Early WWE Run

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will be remembered as one of the most iconic figures in wrestling history, and he may lay claim to having created the most successful character in WWE history.

During an appearance on the “Six Feet Under” podcast, Taker discussed who he sought counsel from throughout his wrestling career.

“Guys like Arn Anderson. Not necessarily gimmick guys, but obviously I’m a gimmick. I think I had a pretty good handle on the gimmick but I always wanted to be more than the gimmick. I wanted to be a top wrestler as well as having this gimmick. Guys like Arn Anderson and Bret, guys like that would have been nice to have some of their feedback because they had a different insight on their approach. They were such technicians.Those kind of guys, but everybody else, whatever. Not that there couldn’t have been some good critiques. Triple H occasionally would offer things up and I always respected it because I felt like he had a really good eye not only for what he was doing. Even when he was just a talent, he had a pretty good grasp, especially of the top guys for what they were doing. He’s always been in that role of knowledge and having an understanding. I think he had a pretty good understanding of what I was trying to do, so if he had something, he would share it.”

On Ricky Steamboat coming up with the body bag gimmick for The Undertaker:

“Ricky Steamboat came up with the idea of the body bag, of taking the body bags out and taking my beaten, prone opponents in a body bag and carrying them out. He just came up to me. He said, ‘Hey, did you ever think about doing this’, and I was like, this is genius.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)