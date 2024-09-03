The Undertaker Reveals Who Would Be His First Draft Pick If He Started A Wrestling Company

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker revealed on his Six Feet Under podcast who would be his first-ever draft selection if he launched a professional wrestling company.

Undertaker said, “People sometimes look at me funny about this, but if I were to start a wrestling company on my own and I had to pick my first guy, I would pick Kane. One, because of the talent. He can work with anybody. Two, he knows exactly what his gimmick is, he knows what his gimmick isn’t. Three, he’s going to do business. Four, he’s a human being that people wish their kids to be. You have all of those things with him. You have pretty much the total package. Somebody that was durable, worked hurt, and did everything that the company asked of him.”

“He was a leader by example. He’s not going to be up in somebody’s face. He’s the kind of guy that is going to pull you aside and say, ‘Hey, maybe you want to do it this way or try this.’ He’s not going to be loud and boisterous. He’s going to be a gentleman about whatever he does. He’s also the quiet type to where he can rip your head off and take a healthy crap down your neck if he wanted to. He was strong. Physically strong. Before I pick a Stone Cold (Steve Austin) or The Rock, I want [Kane] as my pillar. He was the man. To be able to do with his character, and go to different places with that character. Had far more range than I ever did. He went all the way to Corporate Kane where he came completely out of the Big Red Machine suit, into a suit. Understands the product and what it takes to be successful given the opportunity.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)