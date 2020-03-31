The Undertaker Rips A.J. Styles During Raw Promo

The final WWE RAW episode before WrestleMania 36 kicked off tonight on the USA Network with a video package on the feud between AJ Styles and The Undertaker to promote their Boneyard Match, which will air on Saturday night or Sunday night during the two-night WrestleMania 36 event.

The show then cut to a pre-recorded promo from The Undertaker. Taker, dressed more like his American Badass gimmick than The Deadman with a black leather jacket and black skull cap, was standing in front of a tombstone that had AJ’s name on it.

Taker referred to AJ by his real name, Allen Jones, since AJ previously made things real by crossing a line and mentioning Taker’s wife, Michelle McCool. Taker promised to make AJ famous, the same line he used years ago, and said he also hopes AJ brings “ass clowns” Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to WrestleMania so they can feel the pain as well.

Taker also talked about how Styles decided against signing with WWE 15 years ago because he knew he couldn’t hang with WWE Legends and Hall of Famers like Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, Edge, Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Mick Foley, and others. Taker also brought up how McCool’s Faithbreaker finisher is the same as AJ’s Styles Clash, but McCool does it better. Taker also declared that McCool is the one who got the move over, and AJ isn’t happy about that.

For what it’s worth, AJ stated in a tweet from September 3, 2010 that he had “no issue” with McCool using the Styles Clash.

Below is that 2010 tweet from AJ, along with a few shots from tonight’s RAW segment from the go-home episode: