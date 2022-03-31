The Undertaker Says He Could Probably Squeeze One More Match

While speaking with WESH.com, 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker commented on possibly coming out of retirement for one more match…

“Do I have one more match in me? If I had to, I could probably squeeze one out. In my mind and heart, I could go forever, but trying to get the body to deliver what my mind and heart see is the difficult point after all these years. I never want to tarnish the legacy I created and be less than what people expect. I really doubt there is any scenario that puts me back in the ring but this is the WWE and you never say never.”