The Undertaker is scheduled to return to Raw on the 3/9 episode from Washington DC according to PWinsider.

Taker is in Saudi Arabia for Super Showdown this week and should be appearing to start feuding with Shayna Baszler.

The Capital One Arena in Washington DC is advertising a special appearance by Shayna Baszler and an appearance by Edge.

The 3/9 Raw will be the first show after Elimination Chamber PPV.