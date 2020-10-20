The Undertaker Scheduled For WWE Survivor Series

WrestleVotes reports that The Undertaker is scheduled to appear at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series PPV on 11/22.

The plan as of now is to build the PPV around the 30th Anniversary of Undertaker’s debut, which came at the 1990 Survivor Series PPV. Specific plans for the return were not revealed but it was said that Taker is not scheduled to wrestle at Survivor Series, just make an appearance.

Undertaker has not wrestled since the Boneyard victory over AJ Styles at WrestleMania earlier this year. Stay tuned to PWMania for more details on his upcoming return.