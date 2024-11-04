The Undertaker Sees Big Things Ahead For Omos In WWE

WWE star Omos appeared on The Undertaker’s Patreon Q&A. At one point, Underaker made the following comments about Omos’ future in WWE:

“I’m very optimistic. Obviously, now we’ve had several discussions. The fact that they are using him judiciously instead of just being out there, I’m excited. I think he becomes, at some point, I believe he becomes like the guardian of the castle, basically like I used to be. Anybody, any giant monster, anybody that ever came down the pike, I always got them. It was because I was an attraction, and I kept the castle clean. I didn’t get as many world title opportunities and all that. But you knew, if there was a threat to the kingdom, they knew who they were gonna they were gonna — and I feel eventually that’s gonna be his role. He will be the one that decides who comes and who goes in a storytelling aspect. I just hope that we get some guys coming down the road that actually can pose a physical threat.” (quote courtesy of Robert DeFelice)

Omos has not wrestled since the April 5th 2024 edition of WWE SmackDown.

