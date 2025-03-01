The Undertaker Sees Positive Changes In CM Punk’s Attitude Backstage

In a shocking moment at Survivor Series 2024, CM Punk made his long-awaited return to WWE—ten years after his controversial departure in 2014. Since then, Punk has been involved in high-profile feuds with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, and he has expressed his appreciation for WWE’s new direction under Triple H’s leadership compared to his previous tenure under Vince McMahon.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on Punk’s return, noting that he has observed a noticeable change in Punk’s demeanor backstage.

“I’m not around the day to day like I used to be, but every time that I have been at an event and have seen Punk, he is a truly different person,’ Calaways says. ‘He’s very friendly, outgoing, can hold a conversation, and I see him mentoring a lot as well, which obviously makes me happy, him being one of the greats of his generation.”

The Deadman further reflected on Punk’s evolution, stating:

“I think there’s just a journey you have to fly through and go through in life to get to that point where you don’t sweat the small stuff anymore and you enjoy the things that you have.”

Punk is set to compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match tonight, as he continues his road to WrestleMania 41.