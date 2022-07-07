The Undertaker Set for Livestream Interview for A&E This Sunday

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will have a livestream interview with A&E on Sunday.

The Undertaker and Peter Rosenberg will be featured in a webcast on Sunday at 7:00 PM EST, according to a tweet posted on Wednesday by A&E. This will happen before Taker’s Biography: WWE Legends episode debuts on the network at 8:00 PM ET.

You can check out the official announcement below:

“THE UNDERTAKEOVER IS UPON US! Sit down with The Deadman himself for a livestreamed conversation between @WWE’s @Undertaker & @Rosenbergradio – on July 10 at 7/6c. They’ll discuss his upcoming Biography: WWE Legends episode (7/10 at 8/7c) & WWE Rivals episode (7/17 at 10/9c).”