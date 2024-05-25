The Undertaker Shares His Thoughts On Glenn “Kane” Jacobs’ Work In Politics

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his pro wrestling brother Kane’s work as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Undertaker said, “He’s one of the few people, I think, in public office that is doing it for the right reasons. He wants to make change and he wants to do things. Whether you agree with his politics or not, that doesn’t matter. But I think in his heart, he’s genuine — I know he is, because I know the kind of human being he is.”

“He’s genuinely being the mayor of Knox County because he wants to make change for people there in Eastern Tennessee. He’s a very smart, intelligent man.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.