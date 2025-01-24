The Undertaker Shares Humorous Story About The Rock Watching Himself On The Titantron

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker spoke with D-Von Dudley about several topics, including how WWE legend The Rock used to enjoy watching himself on the Titantron whenever he was in the ring during his prime.

Undertaker said, “Funny thing about Rock, and I don’t know if you ever experienced it, so Rock loved to kick my ass with my back to the Tron, right? Do you know why? So he could watch himself kick my ass on the Tron. I swear to you, he would be wearing me out and not even looking at me. He’s just sitting there, hitting me like this, watching himself on the Tron kick my ass. I remember once I told him. I said, ‘I’m gonna sell for you, but can you at least look at me while you’re kicking my ass?’ He had to laugh because he knew I busted him. He admitted it. He had no choice. He knew that I had busted him.”

