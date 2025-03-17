The Undertaker Slams Critics Of Triple H’s Hall Of Fame Induction

While speaking on his podcast, The Undertaker responded to criticism surrounding Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The decision has sparked some debate, with critics questioning whether Triple H, as WWE’s Chief Content Officer, had any influence over his own induction.

Undertaker dismissed the negativity and strongly defended Triple H’s legacy, making it clear that the honor was well-earned.

“Regardless of what people think, he is not going to put himself in the Hall of Fame. And if there’s anybody that is up there that deserves to be in the Hall of Fame — now I know he’s there in DX, but that’s completely different, right? But his resume speaks for itself. Anybody that understands anything about wrestling, he’s a first-ballot Hall of Fame guy, but he is not going to put himself in there.”

The Deadman emphasized that Triple H’s contributions to the wrestling industry made his induction inevitable.

“It’s just — there’s just certain people, it’s not a Hall of Fame if they’re not in it. And it has to be done. It has to, it had to be done. And you know, all the jagoffs that have nothing to do but to get on social media sites and — you know, what? Screw them. It had to be done.”

Triple H will be officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 18, 2025, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where he will headline the Class of 2025.