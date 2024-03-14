The Undertaker Speaks Out About “Struggling” With His Retirement From Wrestling

Four years have passed since The Undertaker’s last WWE performance, and he addressed the topic during his Patreon show, “Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway.”

“My transition…I knew my time had come. But I wasn’t ready for it to come. I just knew that my body couldn’t deliver what my mind and my heart wanted to give the fans and it was kind of difficult. You have to remember that for over half of my life, being in the ring is what I did, and then it’s not there anymore. That does, it leaves a huge void in you because you’re trying to fill that void, which was a passion. You’re trying to find out what that next passion is and what it is that you’re gonna sink your teeth into and there just may not be something that will ever refill that void.”

“It’s hard for me still to this day. When I retired, I retired in 2020 and here we are in 2024. I still find myself sometimes struggling, not so much at home. I’m more analytical and more of an analyst type while I’m watching it at home. But if I’m like live in the venue, there’s a lot of times where I just have to leave because there’s that thing in me that saying ‘You should be getting ready to go to the ring.’ I hope it goes away at some point but as of now, it hasn’t.”

(quotes courtesy of SEScoops.com)