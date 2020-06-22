The Undertaker Talks About Falling Out With Vince McMahon Over Starrcast II

In “Chapter 4: The Battle Within” of WWE Network’s docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride, the legendary pro wrestler recalled having a falling out with Vince McMahon for being booked at Starrcast II, which took place on the same weekend as AEW Double or Nothing in 2019.

Here is what he had to say:

“It was an investment I made in the character,” The Undertaker explained. “I didn’t think people would have accepted the character the way they did, and the way they have, if I’m out here doing these other things. And then, I’m this guy here, but then I’m this guy here, which nowadays, it’s just normal. So, I started working with a social media group that was trying to get my name out there, and exposure, and endorsements, and doing some other things. I had agreed to do an autograph signing in Las Vegas. It wasn’t pitched to me that the other company had a show that was running another show right parallel to this autograph signing. I was oblivious. I wasn’t even keeping up with what was going on, or anything like that.”

“Vince calls me and he says, ‘What are you doing?,’” The Undertaker recalled. “I said I was doing this signing. He goes, ‘But yeah, you’ve got all these people thinking you’re going to do this [AEW PPV]. I thought, ‘Well, that’s stupid. Anybody that knows anything about me knows that I’m not going to a different company. I’ve been here forever. I ain’t going anywhere. I’m not going to jump ship to go to [AEW]. Why would I?’ Vince and I had a little bit of a falling out over it and I understand where he was coming from. He [has] got a business to run and I understand his position, but I also had a position of my own that needed to be understood. And we didn’t talk for a little while, and then, we both let our guard down enough to talk. And then, we had things worked out. It [has] all been sunshine and rainbows since.”