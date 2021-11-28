The Undertaker Talks About Idea From Early In His WWE Career That Made Him ‘Livid’

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, The Undertaker talked about the time in 1993 that he had to wear a trenchcoat with the Betsy Ross version of the American flag as the lining:

“Believe me, I’m as big a patriot as will come down the road. I do a lot of work with our veterans and our first responders. But when Vince [McMahon] presented that to me, I was like, ‘There is no way in heck I am gonna walk out there and open my coat with that flag’. [But] he thought it was so cool because it was the Betsy Ross 13-colony flag, right? And that was what was gonna make it cool. I was livid. I was like, ‘This is not what Undertaker does.’”

#OnThisDay in 1993: WWF RAW aired: The Undertaker reveals the inside of his coat to be lined with a Betsy Ross American flag. pic.twitter.com/1qDAKsrRs1 — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) November 15, 2017

Undertaker also talked about his retirement:

“I’m getting to do a lot of things I was never able to do. Even those last few years when I only had a handful of matches, but you’re kind of always still in the flow, kind of in the grind of keeping yourself ready and not planning any trips or anything.”