The Undertaker Talks About Idea From Early In His WWE Career That Made Him 'Livid'

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, The Undertaker talked about the time in 1993 that he had to wear a trenchcoat with the Betsy Ross version of the American flag as the lining:

“Believe me, I’m as big a patriot as will come down the road. I do a lot of work with our veterans and our first responders. But when Vince [McMahon] presented that to me, I was like, ‘There is no way in heck I am gonna walk out there and open my coat with that flag’. [But] he thought it was so cool because it was the Betsy Ross 13-colony flag, right? And that was what was gonna make it cool. I was livid. I was like, ‘This is not what Undertaker does.’”

Undertaker also talked about his retirement:

“I’m getting to do a lot of things I was never able to do. Even those last few years when I only had a handful of matches, but you’re kind of always still in the flow, kind of in the grind of keeping yourself ready and not planning any trips or anything.”

