The Undertaker Talks About His Relationship With Vince McMahon and More

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Undertaker recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to promote Chapter 4 of “The Last Ride” on the WWE Network, which premieres this Sunday. Taker was asked about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon being involved in the series, and the recent viral clip of Mr. McMahon getting emotional when asked to put their bond into words by the producers, which you can see below.

Vince McMahon gets super emotional when asked what Undertaker means to him and #WWE. #WWE #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/cjwsxpQaN4 — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) May 17, 2020

“With Vince our relationship has far exceeded the boss-employee relationship,” Taker said. “I still work for him, but he is a guy who is on the shortlist of those I consider dear friends. It was a little emotional for me to watch him not be able to put into words our relationship because he always has an answer for everything. To see him not able to answer the question, it was emotional for me to watch that. I’m not an overly emotional person, but it’s nice to know people have such strong feelings for you when you know how you feel about them. It was a strong moment seeing Vince like that for sure.”

Taker was also asked what he binge-watches while at home.

“[Laughs] I don’t watch a lot of TV,” he said. “In a normal situation I will watch a lot of sports. I’ll watch boxing, UFC, pro and college football. Every once in a while I’ll come across a show that I’ll enjoy and watch. I watched Dexter back in the day. Also, I watched Sons of Anarchy. I’ve been liking a show coming back for more episodes in Yellowstone. But episodic TV, there is not a whole lot I can stay dialed into. Every once in a while though I’ll come across something pretty good.”

Regarding Drew McIntyre, Taker had nothing but praise for the WWE Champion and commented on how proud he is.

“I’m really proud of Drew. He earned it,” Taker said. “He came in with a lot of fanfare, and it didn’t quite work out for him. He has been one of the guys from day one who has come to me and picked my mind on different things and asked me my opinion on a lot of things. He is actually someone who has listened and tried to apply some of the stuff that I’ve given him. So I’m really happy for Drew. Sometimes it takes a while to figure things out. For a lot of guys, you have to taste a little bit of failure and regroup and find out how important all this is to you. He did that. He left and worked and came back. His confidence is so much better now than it was. He always had the tools. A lot of times it takes a little longer to put the whole package together. I think he is really starting to do that now.”

Taker is obviously a future WWE Hall of Famer but his actual induction could be interesting given the nature of his character. He was asked is he’s given any thought to who he wants to do the induction.

“I have an idea,” Taker said of who he’d want to induct him. “I’m going to keep it to myself at this point. I don’t think I have to make a decision any time soon. I don’t want to give that away because I don’t want him to come up with an excuse not to do it.”