The Undertaker Talks Whether He Ever Got Physical Backstage In WWE

During an interview on The Bill Simmons’ Podcast, The Undertaker discussed when he became the leader of the locker room and whether there ever was a point where he got into fights with talent in the locker room.

Here is what he had to say:

“Never had to go that far,” Taker admitted. “I never presented myself as a bully, I’ve gotten in people’s faces but normally I take somebody away from the group.

“Back in the day, you always knew something bad was going to happen if somebody said ‘Hey can I talk to you in the shower?’ You always had to look over your shoulder if you were walking into the shower because you didn’t know if you were going to get sucker punched or whatever. A lot of times if there was a case where somebody really screwed up, I’d pull them aside and say ‘Look, this isn’t going to fly’.”