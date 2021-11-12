The Undertaker Talks WrestleMania 38, Possible Economic Impact For Dallas TX Area

WWE’s WrestleMania 38 is expected to bring a quarter of a million dollars or more into the Dallas – Fort Worth Metroplex area of Texas.

WrestleMania 32 in 2016 was also held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and the economic impact was more than $170 million. Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul recently spoke to the local NBC affiliate in Dallas and said the extra night of WrestleMania 38 will add at least another $80 million into the local economy.

“In 2016 the projected economic impact was over $170 million,” Paul said. “With adding that extra night we are going to be well over $250 million in economic impact.”

The Undertaker also spoke to the NBC affiliate in Dallas and talked about WrestleMania 38 being a big impact on the DFW Metroplex area in April.

“We have people come in from, I don’t know, 30 or 40 different countries around the world,” Taker said. “They’ll fly in for WrestleMania. Could be more this year because we’ve got two nights. There’s going to be money, people spending money, on hotels, restaurants, attractions. It is our Superbowl of what we do.”

Taker also commented on why pro wrestling is such a big draw for fans.

“There’s some people that watch it just for the athleticism,” he said. “Then there are the other people that watch it just for the storylines and the drama that comes behind that.”

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Tickets went on sale to the general public today.