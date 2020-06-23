The Undertaker Thanks His Fans

As PWMania.com previously reported, the fifth and final episode of The Undertaker’s WWE Network docuseries aired on Sunday.

The episode covered Undertaker’s Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 and how Taker was not planning to work another match after his tag team bout at Extreme Rules in 2019.

He stated at the end of the episode that he’s contempt with retirement and has no desire to get back into the ring. He did state that he might come back if Vince McMahon needed him to do so. He added that he’s at the point where the cowboy rides away because the game has changed and there’s nothing left for him to achieve.

Taker took to Twitter today and thanked the fans: