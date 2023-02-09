The Undertaker: “The Bloodline and Sami Zayn Story is So Compelling. It’s So Well Done”

The Undertaker joins the ranks of wrestlers and fans who have enjoyed what WWE has done with the Sami Zayn and The Bloodline storylines.

Zayn was accepted as an honorary member of The Bloodline by the members of the group, only for it to end at the Royal Rumble.

The moment occurred after Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens. After the match, The Bloodline beat down Owens, and Reigns was about to hit him with a chair when Zayn intervened. This prompted Reigns to demand that Zayn hit Owens with the chair, which Zayn refused to do. Instead, Zayn hit Reigns in the back. Except for Jey Uso, who walked away, the Bloodline beat down Zayn.

Reigns will defend his title against Zayn next week in Montreal at the Elimination Chamber.

Taker was asked if he still watches the product while appearing on Sportsnet’s Tim & Friends. He put over The Bloodline storyline. It should be noted that this interview was conducted prior to the Royal Rumble.

He said, “Yeah, I still watch the product. I watch. It’s kind of a no-brainer, I’m watching what Bray does. The Bloodline story is just phenomenal, and obviously, it might be in Montreal, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Sami Zayn and the job he’s done in that story. That Bloodline and Sami Zayn story is so compelling. It’s so well done. It’s what we do. That’s what we do at our best. It’s storytelling. I think that the whole thing has been done…just the layers of how it started and bringing in The Usos into it and the uncertainty there and bringing everything together where it’s just a well-oiled machine till you can see the wheels loosening up and about to come off and the thing with Sami. It’s really been well done.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



